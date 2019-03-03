Listen Live Sports

Harford Dems call for Lisanti’s resignation after slur

March 3, 2019 12:03 pm
 
BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Harford County Democrats are calling on one of their own to resign from Maryland’s House of Delegates after she admitted using a racial slur.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the county’s Democratic Central Committee voted Saturday at a special session to call for Del. Mary Ann Lisanti’s resignation.

Lisanti, a Harford County Democrat, was censured by the House Thursday after she admitted using the n-word at an Annapolis cigar bar to describe door-knocking efforts she conducted in Prince George’s County, a majority black jurisdiction.

Lisanti has said she will not resign.

Committee chair Denise Perry said Lisanti’s hateful comments make it impossible for her to be an effective representative.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

