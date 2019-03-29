Listen Live Sports

Hawaii lawmakers approve Kilauea volcano disaster relief

March 29, 2019 10:35 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have approved $20 million in grants and $40 million in loans to Hawaii County to help residents recover from last year’s Kilauea volcano eruption.

The Senate passed legislation awarding the funds on Friday, one month after the House. The bill goes to Gov. David Ige.

Ige spokeswoman Jodi Leong says the governor will decide whether to sign it after his staff reviews it.

Lawmakers expect the county to receive federal funds to cover the $40 million in loans.

Lava from Kilauea volcano destroyed more than 700 homes during an eruption from May through August. The eruption wiped out a school, farms, roads, water systems and a large part of the electrical grid.

Tourism dropped sharply as Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the state’s biggest tourist attraction, had to shut down.

