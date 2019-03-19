Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

High-level US-China trade talks to resume next week

March 19, 2019 3:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. trade and economic officials will visit China late next week for another round of negotiations, a White House official says.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the delegation, Trump administration officials say. The sources spoke on background because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly.

The scheduled talks suggest the two sides believe they can make at least some progress. President Trump said Thursday at the White House that, “Talks with China are going very well.”

But the negotiations are also taking place in late March, a period when administration officials had previously hoped to sign an agreement at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida resort. Business lobbyists now say that a more realistic deadline is roughly the end of April.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.