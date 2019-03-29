Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

H&M profit drops, sales go up in India mainly

March 29, 2019 4:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB has announced first-quarter profit dropped to 803 million kronor ($86.4 million), down from 1.4 billion kronor a year ago, saying the earlier period was positively affected by one-off tax income as a result of U.S. tax reform.

The Stockholm-based group says its quarterly sales increased by 10 percent to 51 billion kronor ($5.5 billion).

Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said Friday sales had developed in physical stores and online, most noticeably in China and India where they grew respectively 16 percent and 42 percent. During 2019, the group will be launched on two of India’s largest e-commerce marketplaces.

He added that the “ongoing transformation work has contributed to stronger collections with increased full-price sales, lower markdowns and increased market shares.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.