The Associated Press
 
Hogan raised more than $1.6M for inaugural gala

March 8, 2019 4:28 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s inaugural committee raised more than $1.6 million for his inaugural festivities in January, including a pair of $100,000 donations from a Washington company and a Baltimore Gas and Electric company official.

For the first time, Maryland law required an inaugural committee to file a financial disclosure statement with the state elections board.

Alex Nunez, who is senior vice president of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., donated $100,000. Global Energy Solutions also donated $100,000.

More than $600,000 of the money that was raised went to covering the cost of renting out the theater at the MGM casino in Oxon Hill for Hogan’s inaugural gala.

The committee had more than $200,000 left over. Much of it went to charity to support children’s groups.

