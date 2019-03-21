Listen Live Sports

Hogan: Trump challenge now ‘doesn’t make any sense at all’

March 21, 2019 7:19 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t completely ruling out a potential primary challenge to President Donald Trump, he says that currently “it doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Hogan spoke to reporters Thursday with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Hogan friend who is in Maryland for a book promotion. Christie says he doesn’t see a political path at the moment for challenging the president in the primary, because of Trump’s approval ratings among Republicans.

Still, Hogan says it’s unknown “what that might look like several months from now.”

In November, Hogan became only the second Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland. Christie says he’s unsure what Hogan’s future will be in the GOP, but that he’s confident “it’s going to be a really bright one nationally.”

