Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hogan vetoes minimum wage hike, school start bill

March 27, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a measure to raise Maryland’s minimum wage to $15, as well as a measure to give local school boards the ability to decide whether school starts before or after Labor Day.

The Republican governor announced the vetoes on Wednesday. He also vetoed a bill that would remove regulatory authority over alcohol, tobacco and gasoline from the Maryland comptroller’s office.

Hogan says the minimum wage increase would hurt the state’s economy. He says the other two bills are “politically motivated legislation.”

Democrats who control the General Assembly will have time to attempt veto overrides before the legislative session ends April 8 at midnight. All three measures passed with enough votes to override vetoes, if all of the legislators who voted for them vote to override.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.