Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Honduran police arrest journalist convicted of defamation

March 28, 2019 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran police have broken down the door of a radio station and arrested a journalist known as a strong critic of President Juan Orlando Hernandez who had holed up inside, carrying out an arrest order against the reporter for a defamation conviction.

David Romero, director of Radio Globo, was given a 10-year prison sentence in 2016 after he was convicted on several counts of defamation for his reporting on the wife of an ex-attorney general. Honduras’ Supreme Court rejected Romero’s bid for a new trial earlier this year.

The journalist took refuge in the station’s offices Monday when a court made public its decision to arrest him.

Local media showed footage of police violently breaking into Radio Globo on Thursday, knocking down doors and searching offices until they found Romero.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.