The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
House oversight chair accuses White House of stonewalling

March 19, 2019 10:10 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House oversight committee says the White House is perpetrating “an unprecedented level of stonewalling, delay and obstruction” in response to congressional requests for documents and witnesses.

Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings writes in a Washington Post op-ed that he has sent 12 letters to the White House on a range of topics, “some routine and some relating to our core national security interests,” since Democrats took control of the House in January.

Cummings says the topics include White House security clearances, President Donald Trump’s alleged “hush money” payments, and the use of taxpayer funds for lavish private aircraft.

In response, Cummings says, the Trump administration “has not turned over a single piece of paper to our committee or made a single official available for testimony.”

