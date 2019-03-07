Listen Live Sports

House Roll Call: Resolution condemning bigotry

March 7, 2019 6:57 pm
 
6 min read
The 407-23 roll call Thursday by which the House passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, discrimination against Muslims and other bigotry against minorities.

A “yes” vote is a vote to pass the resolution.

Voting yes were 234 Democrats and 173 Republicans.

Voting no were 0 Democrats and 23 Republicans.

X denotes those not voting.

Present denotes those who voted they were “present” at the time of the vote but did not vote yes or no on the issue.

There are 2 vacancies in the 435-member House.

ALABAMA

Democrats — Sewell, Y.

Republicans — Aderholt, Y; Brooks, N; Byrne, Y; Palmer, Y; Roby, Y; Rogers, N.

ALASKA

Republicans — Young, Y.

ARIZONA

Democrats — Gallego, Y; Grijalva, Y; Kirkpatrick, Y; O’Halleran, Y; Stanton, Y.

Republicans — Biggs, N; Gosar, N; Lesko, Y; Schweikert, Y.

ARKANSAS

Republicans — Crawford, N; Hill, Y; Westerman, Y; Womack, Y.

CALIFORNIA

Democrats — Aguilar, Y; Barragan, Y; Bass, Y; Bera, Y; Brownley, Y; Carbajal, Y; Cardenas, Y; Chu, Judy, Y; Cisneros, Y; Correa, Y; Costa, Y; Cox, Y; Davis, Y; DeSaulnier, Y; Eshoo, Y; Garamendi, Y; Gomez, Y; Harder, Y; Hill, Y; Huffman, Y; Khanna, Y; Lee, Y; Levin, Y; Lieu, Ted, Y; Lofgren, Y; Lowenthal, Y; Matsui, Y; McNerney, Y; Napolitano, Y; Panetta, Y; Pelosi, Y; Peters, Y; Porter, Y; Rouda, Y; Roybal-Allard, Y; Ruiz, Y; Sanchez, Y; Schiff, Y; Sherman, Y; Speier, Y; Swalwell, Y; Takano, Y; Thompson, Y; Torres, Y; Vargas, Y; Waters, Y.

Republicans — Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Hunter, Y; LaMalfa, N; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, Y; Nunes, Y.

COLORADO

Democrats — Crow, Y; DeGette, Y; Neguse, Y; Perlmutter, Y.

Republicans — Buck, N; Lamborn, Y; Tipton, Y.

CONNECTICUT

Democrats — Courtney, Y; DeLauro, Y; Hayes, Y; Himes, Y; Larson, Y.

DELAWARE

Democrats — Blunt Rochester, Y.

FLORIDA

Democrats — Castor, Y; Crist, Y; Demings, Y; Deutch, Y; Frankel, Y; Hastings, Y; Lawson, Y; Mucarsel-Powell, Y; Murphy, Y; Shalala, Y; Soto, Y; Wasserman Schultz, Y; Wilson, Y.

Republicans — Bilirakis, Y; Buchanan, Y; Diaz-Balart, Y; Dunn, Y; Gaetz, Y; Mast, Y; Posey, Y; Rooney, Y; Rutherford, Y; Spano, Y; Steube, N; Waltz, Y; Webster, Y; Yoho, N.

GEORGIA

Democrats — Bishop, Y; Johnson, Y; Lewis, Y; McBath, Y; Scott, David, Y.

Republicans — Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, Y; Ferguson, Y; Graves, N; Hice, Y; Loudermilk, Y; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.

HAWAII

Democrats — Case, Y; Gabbard, Y.

IDAHO

Republicans — Fulcher, Y; Simpson, Y.

ILLINOIS

Democrats — Bustos, Y; Casten, Y; Davis, Danny K., Y; Foster, Y; Garcia, Y; Kelly, Y; Krishnamoorthi, Y; Lipinski, Y; Quigley, Y; Rush, Y; Schakowsky, Y; Schneider, Y; Underwood, Y.

Republicans — Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, Y; Shimkus, Y.

INDIANA

Democrats — Carson, Y; Visclosky, Y.

Republicans — Baird, Y; Banks, Y; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, Y; Pence, Y; Walorski, Y.

IOWA

Democrats — Axne, Y; Finkenauer, Y; Loebsack, Y.

Republicans — King, Present.

KANSAS

Democrats — Davids, Y.

Republicans — Estes, Y; Marshall, Y; Watkins, Y.

KENTUCKY

Democrats — Yarmuth, Y.

Republicans — Barr, Y; Comer, Y; Guthrie, Y; Massie, N; Rogers, Y.

LOUISIANA

Democrats — Richmond, Y.

Republicans — Abraham, Y; Graves, Y; Higgins, Y; Johnson, Y; Scalise, Y.

MAINE

Democrats — Golden, Y; Pingree, Y.

MARYLAND

Democrats — Brown, Y; Cummings, Y; Hoyer, Y; Raskin, Y; Ruppersberger, Y; Sarbanes, Y; Trone, Y.

Republicans — Harris, Y.

MASSACHUSETTS

Democrats — Clark, Y; Keating, Y; Kennedy, Y; Lynch, Y; McGovern, Y; Moulton, Y; Neal, Y; Pressley, Y; Trahan, Y.

MICHIGAN

Democrats — Dingell, Y; Kildee, Y; Lawrence, Y; Levin, Y; Slotkin, Y; Stevens, Y; Tlaib, Y.

Republicans — Amash, Y; Bergman, Y; Huizenga, Y; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.

MINNESOTA

Democrats — Craig, Y; McCollum, Y; Omar, Y; Peterson, Y; Phillips, Y.

Republicans — Emmer, Y; Hagedorn, Y; Stauber, Y.

MISSISSIPPI

Democrats — Thompson, Y.

Republicans — Guest, Y; Kelly, Y; Palazzo, N.

MISSOURI

Democrats — Clay, X; Cleaver, Y.

Republicans — Graves, Y; Hartzler, Y; Long, Y; Luetkemeyer, Y; Smith, Y; Wagner, Y.

MONTANA

Republicans — Gianforte, Y.

NEBRASKA

Republicans — Bacon, Y; Fortenberry, Y; Smith, Y.

NEVADA

Democrats — Horsford, Y; Lee, Y; Titus, Y.

Republicans — Amodei, Y.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrats — Kuster, Y; Pappas, Y.

NEW JERSEY

Democrats — Gottheimer, Y; Kim, Y; Malinowski, Y; Norcross, Y; Pallone, Y; Pascrell, Y; Payne, Y; Sherrill, Y; Sires, Y; Van Drew, Y; Watson Coleman, Y.

Republicans — Smith, Y.

NEW MEXICO

Democrats — Haaland, Y; Lujan, Y; Torres Small, Y.

NEW YORK

Democrats — Brindisi, Y; Clarke, Y; Delgado, Y; Engel, Y; Espaillat, Y; Higgins, Y; Jeffries, Y; Lowey, Y; Maloney, Carolyn B., Y; Maloney, Sean, Y; Meeks, Y; Meng, Y; Morelle, Y; Nadler, Y; Ocasio-Cortez, Y; Rice, Y; Rose, Y; Serrano, Y; Suozzi, Y; Tonko, Y; Velazquez, Y.

Republicans — Collins, N; Katko, Y; King, N; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Zeldin, N.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Adams, Y; Butterfield, Y; Price, Y.

Republicans — Budd, N; Foxx, Y; Holding, Y; Hudson, Y; McHenry, Y; Meadows, Y; Rouzer, Y; Walker, N.

NORTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Armstrong, Y.

OHIO

Democrats — Beatty, Y; Fudge, Y; Kaptur, Y; Ryan, Y.

Republicans — Balderson, Y; Chabot, Y; Davidson, Y; Gibbs, Y; Gonzalez, Y; Johnson, Y; Jordan, Y; Joyce, Y; Latta, Y; Stivers, Y; Turner, Y; Wenstrup, Y.

OKLAHOMA

Democrats — Horn, Kendra S., Y.

Republicans — Cole, Y; Hern, Kevin, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, Y.

OREGON

Democrats — Blumenauer, Y; Bonamici, Y; DeFazio, Y; Schrader, Y.

Republicans — Walden, Y.

PENNSYLVANIA

Democrats — Boyle, Brendan F., Y; Cartwright, Y; Dean, Y; Doyle, Michael F., Y; Evans, Y; Houlahan, Y; Lamb, Y; Scanlon, Y; Wild, Y.

Republicans — Fitzpatrick, Y; Joyce, Y; Kelly, Y; Meuser, Y; Perry, Y; Reschenthaler, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.

RHODE ISLAND

Democrats — Cicilline, Y; Langevin, Y.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Clyburn, Y; Cunningham, Y.

Republicans — Duncan, N; Norman, Y; Rice, Y; Timmons, Y; Wilson, Y.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Johnson, Y.

TENNESSEE

Democrats — Cohen, Y; Cooper, Y.

Republicans — Burchett, Y; DesJarlais, Y; Fleischmann, Y; Green, Y; Kustoff, Y; Roe, David P., Y; Rose, John W., Y.

TEXAS

Democrats — Allred, Y; Castro, Y; Cuellar, Y; Doggett, Y; Escobar, Y; Fletcher, Y; Garcia, Y; Gonzalez, Y; Green, Y; Jackson Lee, Y; Johnson, Y; Veasey, Y; Vela, Y.

Republicans — Arrington, Y; Babin, Y; Brady, Y; Burgess, N; Carter, Y; Cloud, Y; Conaway, N; Crenshaw, Y; Flores, Y; Gohmert, N; Gooden, Y; Granger, Y; Hurd, Y; Marchant, Y; McCaul, Y; Olson, Y; Ratcliffe, Y; Roy, N; Taylor, Y; Thornberry, Y; Weber, Y; Williams, Y; Wright, Y.

UTAH

Democrats — McAdams, Y.

Republicans — Bishop, Y; Curtis, Y; Stewart, Y.

VERMONT

Democrats — Welch, Y.

VIRGINIA

Democrats — Beyer, Y; Connolly, Y; Luria, Y; McEachin, Y; Scott, Y; Spanberger, Y; Wexton, Y.

Republicans — Cline, Y; Griffith, Y; Riggleman, Y; Wittman, Y.

WASHINGTON

Democrats — DelBene, Y; Heck, Y; Jayapal, Y; Kilmer, Y; Larsen, Y; Schrier, Y; Smith, Y.

Republicans — Herrera Beutler, Y; Newhouse, Y; Rodgers, Y.

WEST VIRGINIA

Republicans — McKinley, Y; Miller, Y; Mooney, Y.

WISCONSIN

Democrats — Kind, Y; Moore, Y; Pocan, Y.

Republicans — Duffy, Y; Gallagher, Y; Grothman, Y; Ryan, X (the speaker by tradition often does not vote); Sensenbrenner, Y; Steil, Y.

WYOMING

Republicans — Cheney, N.

