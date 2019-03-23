Listen Live Sports

Houston narcotics officer involved in deadly raid retires

March 23, 2019 11:11 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston narcotics officer at the center of an investigation into a drug raid in which a couple was killed has retired from the police force.

A lawyer for officer Gerald Goines says Goines retired Friday after more than 30 years with the department.

Goines was relieved of duty and under investigation following the Jan. 28 drug raid in which homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed. Authorities say Goines lied in an affidavit to justify the raid.

He was one of four officers shot in a gunbattle when police stormed the home. One remains hospitalized.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office previously announced that it was reviewing about 1,400 cases worked by Goines.

The attorney for Goines, Nicole DeBorde, says he’s innocent of any crime.

