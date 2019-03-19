Listen Live Sports

Hungary’s Orban to attend meeting on party’s possible ouster

March 19, 2019 9:25 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is traveling to Brussels to attend a meeting of the main center-right alliance in the European Parliament, set to discuss the expulsion or suspension of Orban’s Fidesz party from the group.

Thirteen of the European People’s Party’s 49 full members are calling for Fidesz’s ouster after years of conflict. Some members believe Orban has strayed too far from the alliance’s Christian Democratic values.

The EPP delegates will meet Wednesday in Brussels.

Manfred Weber, the EPP candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission, has called on Orban to meet certain conditions to stay in the alliance, like putting an end to the anti-EU campaigns.

