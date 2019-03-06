Listen Live Sports

In rare move, Russia’s parliament speaker rebukes minister

March 6, 2019 11:32 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s minister for economic development has been rebuked in parliament, an unusual show of tension in the circles loyal to President Vladimir Putin.

Maxim Oreshkin was speaking to the Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Wednesday when speaker Vyacheslav Volodin halted his remarks and criticized Oreshkin for being unprepared and short on specifics.

Volodin, who was Putin’s deputy chief of staff before becoming parliament speaker, said he wanted to know more about what Oreshkin was doing to fulfill the economic initiatives that Putin announced last month in his state-of-the-nation speech.

Oreshkin is seen as a rising star in Russian politics and some of his recent remarks have suggested he may hold ambitions to succeed Putin.

