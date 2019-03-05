Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Inmate serving 60-day sentence dies in Virginia jail

March 5, 2019 8:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man serving a 60-day jail sentence on a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license has died in custody.

Citing a release from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, The Virginian-Pilot reports that 38-year-old Oscar Geovani Lopez-Parades was found unconscious Monday afternoon in his cell at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. Deputies began life-saving procedures, but emergency medical responders couldn’t revive him.

Lopez-Parades was admitted into the jail on Feb. 12. The release says he received a comprehensive medical screening and was provided treatment and medication for pre-existing, chronic conditions, but didn’t appear to be in immediate distress prior to his death.

Citing privacy restrictions, the sheriff’s office did not release the details of his diagnosis and treatment.

Advertisement

His death is under investigation.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.