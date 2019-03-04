Listen Live Sports

Inslee tops $1M in donations for 2020 presidential campaign

March 4, 2019 9:49 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he has raised more than $1 million since launching his Democratic presidential campaign Friday.

That’s a notable haul for a governor who starts his campaign less widely known than many of his competitors in a field dominated by senators.

Inslee disclosed his mark Monday on MSNBC. He’d already announced that he has contributions from all 50 states.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised more than $1 million in her campaign’s first 48 hours. California Sen. Kamala Harris topped $1.5 million in her first 24 hours. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dwarfed the field with a nearly $6 million haul on his first day.

Inslee is hinging his bid on an ambitious pledge to make combating climate change his top policy priority.

