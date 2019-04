Investigators followed money in tainted N. Carolina election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Top North Carolina elections officials say the ballot-rigging investigation that voided a congressional election and forced one of the country’s few do-over races simply followed the money.

State elections attorney Josh Lawson said Tuesday during a discussion at Davidson College that investigators weren’t targeting Republican Mark Harris’ campaign in the 9th Congressional District. Lawson says investigators followed tips that a political operative in rural Bladen County was illegally collecting ballots and then found that Harris’ consultant was paying him.

The operative was charged last month for similar activities in 2016 and for his work for Harris in the 2018 primary.

The election last month was declared tainted and another ordered.

Harris isn’t running again. Ten others are seeking the Republican nomination in May’s primary election. Democrat Dan McCready faces no primary opponent.

