Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Investigators followed money in tainted N. Carolina election

March 26, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Top North Carolina elections officials say the ballot-rigging investigation that voided a congressional election and forced one of the country’s few do-over races simply followed the money.

State elections attorney Josh Lawson said Tuesday during a discussion at Davidson College that investigators weren’t targeting Republican Mark Harris’ campaign in the 9th Congressional District. Lawson says investigators followed tips that a political operative in rural Bladen County was illegally collecting ballots and then found that Harris’ consultant was paying him.

The operative was charged last month for similar activities in 2016 and for his work for Harris in the 2018 primary.

The election last month was declared tainted and another ordered.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Harris isn’t running again. Ten others are seeking the Republican nomination in May’s primary election. Democrat Dan McCready faces no primary opponent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.