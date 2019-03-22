Listen Live Sports

Irish authorities find parcel bomb similar to UK packages

March 22, 2019 11:27 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Ireland say a parcel bomb found at an Irish postal depot appears identical to a series of devices sent to Britain earlier this month.

Irish leader Leo Varadkar said it was found at a return mail office in Limerick. The Irish police, the Garda, called military bomb disposal experts after the package was discovered Friday morning.

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says a stamp on the package was similar to small letter bombs sent to the U.K. earlier this month.

Those devices had been designed to cause fires at Waterloo rail station in central London, offices at Heathrow and London City airports, and the University of Glasgow. One of the devices partially burned when opened.

An Irish dissident group claimed responsibility.

