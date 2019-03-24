Listen Live Sports

Italy’s Premier Conte rules out another term in government

March 24, 2019 2:28 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says that he does not plan to serve in any future governments.

Conte oversees a coalition government of two populist parties, the 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League. He has been premier since June 2018.

He’s not a member of 5 Star Movement, but sympathizes with the party and was its pick for the top job. In recent months, the party has done poorly in local elections as the anti-immigrant League gains in popularity.

Conte, who is a law professor, said Sunday during a visit to the southern city of Lecce that he doesn’t plan another term in government after this. He said, “my experience in government ends with this one.”

The next general election in Italy must be held no later than May 2023.

