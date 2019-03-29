Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge rejects Trump plan for road in Alaska wildlife refuge

March 29, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal court judge says Trump administration plans for a road through a national wildlife refuge in Alaska violates federal law.

An order Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason halts plans for the road through Izembek (EYE-zem-beck) National Wildlife Refuge near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula.

The refuge encompasses internationally recognized habitat for migrating waterfowl.

The village of King Cove and Alaska state officials want the road for land access to an all-weather airport at the nearby community of Cold Bay.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Gleason ruled that a swap of refuge land for private land signed by former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was illegal.

She said federal law required the administration to acknowledge it was reversing previous policy and provide an explanation for doing so.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.