Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge with key role in Kansas’ first LGBT marriage to retire

March 26, 2019 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge who played a key role in Kansas’s first same-sex marriage has announced his retirement.

The Kansas Office of Judicial Administration says Johnson County District Judge Kevin Moriarty will retire on June 28.

In October 2014, Moriarty ordered the county to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear appeals from five states seeking to preserve their bans on gay marriage.

Moriarty said at the time that his ruling was meant to avoid confusion about the legal climate surrounding gay marriages. His ruling led to the state’s first same-sex wedding and a contentious legal fight.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

A failed drive was started to oust Moriarty from the bench before the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declared a nationwide right to same-sex marriage in June 2015.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.