Kansas Medicaid expansion push hasn’t cracked GOP roadblock

March 7, 2019 5:43 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and other advocates are ramping up a campaign for her proposal to expand Medicaid in Kansas.

The push comes after conservative lawmakers have shown they hold enough power to block her proposal, for now.

Kelly held a news conference Thursday with four business leaders and kicked off a two-hour seminar on the potential economic benefits of expanding state health coverage for the needy. Religious leaders also were at the Statehouse, partly to lobby for expansion.

The new Democratic governor is trying to crack Republican leaders’ hard opposition to Medicaid expansion as she seeks her first major victory in the GOP-dominated Legislature.

Advocates believe they have bipartisan majorities for her proposal but are still trying to figure out how to get around Republican leaders.

