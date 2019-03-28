Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Large solar project approved in Virginia

March 28, 2019 4:06 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A local government in Virginia has given the green light to one of the biggest solar projects on the East Coast.

Charles City County’s Board of Supervisors approved a permit application for a 340 megawatt solar project Tuesday evening.

The $415 million project is under development by sPower. The company says it’s the largest locally approved solar project in Virginia and in the top three on the East Coast.

sPower is also trying to build an even larger solar farm in Spotsylvania County, which has been met with resistance by some local residents.

