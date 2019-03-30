Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawmaker denies sex-abuse allegations in 1983 police report

March 30, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Rep. David Stringer is denying that he paid two teens for sex in the 1980s.

Stringer wrote on Facebook Saturday that he was the subject of “salacious allegations of sexual improprieties that had no basis in fact.”

The Prescott Republican lawmaker resigned on Wednesday when confronted privately with a 1983 Baltimore police report. The report was publicly released on Friday. It says a teenage boy told detectives that Stringer approached him and another teen in a park and paid them $10 apiece for engaging in sexual activity.

Stringer says he was confident he could beat the charges in court but struck a deferred prosecution agreement because of a chance that he could lose. The charges were eventually expunged.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He says the allegations are being resurfaced by “political opponents.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.