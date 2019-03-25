Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit: Sater looked to launder cash through Trump projects

March 25, 2019 9:58 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit says a Soviet-born convicted felon who worked on real estate deals with President Donald Trump plotted to use Trump-branded skyscrapers to launder money allegedly stolen from a Kazakhstan bank.

BTA Bank and the City of Almaty, Kazakhstan, allege in Monday’s lawsuit that Felix Sater conspired with the son of the city’s ex-mayor to use some of the $440 million to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow. The project was never built.

The bank also alleges Sater helped mask $3 million as down payments on condominiums in a New York City hotel bearing Trump’s name.

The lawsuit makes clear there’s no suggestion Trump engaged in impropriety. Messages were left with Sater and representatives for Trump and the Trump Organization.

Sater’s public testimony before Congress this week has been postponed.

