Lebanon PM undergoes heart procedure in France

March 25, 2019 10:13 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister underwent a heart procedure in a Paris hospital on Monday and is expected to be discharged later in the day.

Saad Hariri’s office said the 48-year-old underwent an hour-long angioplasty procedure, used to treat blocked arteries. Hariri’s personal physician, Essam Yassin, said the prime minister is well and described the procedure as a “preventive” measure.

He said Hariri will return to his home in Paris later Monday.

Hariri is the youngest head of state in the region, and has been Lebanon’s prime minister for three separate periods since 2009. He is now presiding over his third Cabinet, after being named premier again in February.

His father, Rafik Hariri, a business tycoon who also served as Lebanon’s prime minister, was assassinated in 2005.

