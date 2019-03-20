Listen Live Sports

Live Free and Fly: New Hampshire House approves state raptor

March 20, 2019 5:16 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers who disappointed schoolchildren and made national news four years ago by refusing to designate an official state raptor have had a change of heart.

In 2015, the state House rejected a bill promoted by Hampton Falls fourth-graders to honor the red-tailed hawk. With students looking on, opponents called the bill unnecessary and the bird too violent.

Now in eighth grade, students lobbied for a new bill this session and watched from the gallery Wednesday when the House voted 333-11 in favor of it.

They wore T-shirts playing off the state motto of “Live Free or Die” that read: “Our Second Try to Live Free & Fly.”

