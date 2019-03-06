Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Louisiana officials: LSU, medical pot firm illegally expand

March 6, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State officials have accused Louisiana State University’s Agricultural Center and its medical marijuana growing partner of illegally expanding their operation.

News outlets quote Agriculture and Forestry Department Commissioner Mike Strain as saying that the LSU AgCenter and its private partner GB Sciences broke the law by moving their medical marijuana crop into the primary growing facility.

Strain’s agency sent an inspector to the site on Monday to verify that the college and its private partner had begun moving the cannabis plants.

LSU AgCenter Coordinator Ashley Mullens responded in a letter that the state medical marijuana program director had granted the school permission to move the plants.

Advertisement

Strain says he won’t seek to seize the plants before the situation can be addressed in a court hearing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.