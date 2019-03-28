Listen Live Sports

Man accused of sending sexual photos of wife to her boss

March 28, 2019 7:23 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is accused of sending sexual photos of his estranged wife to her boss, a male state lawmaker.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 23-year-old William Tyler Sim was in custody in Virginia Beach on unrelated DUI charges when authorities learned Capitol Police wanted him on charges related to “revenge porn.” Capitol police on Wednesday announced Sim is now charged with offenses including unlawful dissemination or sale of images of another.

Police say the lawmaker received the sexual photos and suggestive messages about a female intern on Jan. 17 during the General Assembly session. Authorities didn’t release the lawmaker’s identity. Police say the images and messages were sent from the woman’s email account, but Sims had access to her account and was the one who actually sent them.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

