Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man in north China drives into pedestrians, killing 6

March 22, 2019 3:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — A man who tried to kill his wife and daughter crashed his car into pedestrians in northern China on Friday, killing six of them, authorities said.

Cui Lidong, 44, was then shot dead by police in Zaoyang city in northern Hubei province.

The restaurant owner had attempted to kill his wife and daughter at home before taking to the streets, said a statement from the city government.

Six people were killed, including one child, the statement said. Cui’s wife and daughter were among the eight people injured, four of whom were children.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Authorities did not give any details on Cui’s possible intentions. The case is being investigated, the statement said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.