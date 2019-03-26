Listen Live Sports

Man injured in apparent shark bite off Hawaii’s Big Island

March 26, 2019 9:17 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — State officials say a 75-year-old man sustained an apparent shark bite on his leg while paddling an outrigger canoe in an isolated area off Hawaii’s Big Island.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources released a statement Tuesday saying the man reported an unidentified species of shark bit his canoe and knocked him into the water. He says he fended off the shark with his paddle before it bit his leg. He estimates the shark was about 12 feet (3.6 meters) long.

The man was paddling with three friends who helped him to shore and brought him to a hospital.

The fire department flew a helicopter over the area but did not see the shark.

The area is remote and not frequented by tourists. No warning signs were posted.

