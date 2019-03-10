Maryland county council looks at more flexible solar rules

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A county council in Maryland may consider updating its solar ordinance after its members rejected a rezoning of about 150 acres of agricultural land for a $17 million solar energy site.

The Frederick News-Post reports Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer is creating a working group. The group will consider making the county’s solar ordinance more flexible.

Frederick County Farm Bureau President Sam Roop says he’s willing to consider a less restrictive ordinance. Roop and other bureau members have been asked to serve on the working group.

Council members passed legislation for solar facilities in May 2017 with several restrictions, including that they can’t be located on prime farm soils.

The council recently rejected the Whitmore/Biggs Ford Solar Center. The decision is being appealed to the Public Service Commission.

