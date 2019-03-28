Listen Live Sports

Maryland House passes bill for police force at Johns Hopkins

March 28, 2019 4:39 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has passed a bill to let Johns Hopkins University create its own armed police force.

The House voted 94-42 for the bill. A similar measure already has been approved in the Senate. Some differences will need to be reconciled to send the bill to Gov. Larry Hogan, who has said he supports the measure.

The bill has sparked debate between those who want to increase campus safety as Baltimore struggles with violent crime and those who fear police profiling.

Protesters with a group called Students Against Private Police chanted: “No private police” as the House prepared to vote.

The measure would allow Johns Hopkins, which is a private institution, to have 100 police officers at its academic and hospital campuses in Baltimore.

