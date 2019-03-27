Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Maryland House passes prescription drug affordability bill

March 27, 2019 12:31 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to create a state board to make prescription drugs more affordable has passed the Maryland House.

The House of Delegates voted 98-40 on Wednesday for the bill. It has been described as a first-of-its-kind in the nation and a priority of Democrats, who control the General Assembly. It now goes to the Senate.

The measure has been scaled back from an initial proposal, because the board will only have jurisdiction over how much state and local governments pay for expensive medications.

Supporters say it would begin to address high costs of prescription drugs by setting limits on how much state and local governments pay for expensive medications. But opponents say it could lead to delays and other challenges for patients who need critical medicines like cancer treatments.

