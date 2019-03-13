Listen Live Sports

Maryland budget with added education funds advances

March 13, 2019 12:08 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s budget legislation with added education funding has advanced in the House of Delegates.

The House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to the state’s spending plan for the next fiscal year.

It includes about $320 million to begin supporting recommendations from a state commission on education. It also has about $500 million for school construction.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, says the budget is balanced and “great for Maryland’s children.”

It leaves $1.2 billion in balance and cash reserves.

The budget includes funds for all-day pre-K for 4-year-olds and commits to making 3-year-olds a part of the state’s pre-K system. It also includes funds for special education and raising teachers’ salaries.

Earlier this week, thousands of teachers gathered in Annapolis to urge lawmakers to increase education funding.

