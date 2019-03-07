Listen Live Sports

Maryland joins states moving to stop teacher sex abuse cycle

March 7, 2019 3:27 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has taken a step toward joining a growing number of states that have enacted legislation to prevent teachers with records of sexual misconduct against students from moving from school to school.

The Maryland House of Delegates unanimously approved a bill Thursday to ban nondisclosure agreements for school employees who have direct contact with children involving sexual abuse. The measure also would require prospective school employers to conduct a thorough review of the employment history of applicants.

Several states have passed legislation in recent years to stop what supporters of the measure often refer to as “passing the trash.” Laws were approved last year in New Jersey, Nevada in 2017, Connecticut in 2016 and Pennsylvania in 2014.

