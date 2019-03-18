Listen Live Sports

Maryland lawmakers near crossover deadline

March 18, 2019 4:28 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are reaching a milestone in their 90-day legislative session.

Monday is known as crossover day. That’s a deadline set by lawmakers for a bill to pass either the House or the Senate to have a chance of clearing both chambers and making it to the governor’s desk.

It’s not a deadline that’s written in stone. But lawmakers generally aim to have legislation they intend to pass clear one of the chambers by the end of the crossover day.

Some contentious bills are on the agenda. The Senate is expected to take a final vote to allow local school boards to decide whether to start school before or after Labor Day.

There are three weeks left in the session, which is scheduled to adjourn Monday, April 8 at midnight.

