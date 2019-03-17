Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Melania Trump to convene interagency group on youth programs

March 17, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is hosting a White House meeting this week to review youth programs at various government departments and agencies.

The first lady’s office says she will lead Monday’s discussion at a meeting of the Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs. The goal is to build upon and improve youth programs that align with her “Be Best” initiative, which focuses on the well-being of children, their safety online and avoiding drugs.

The working group was established under President George W. Bush.

Major participating agencies include the departments of State, Defense, Justice, Interior, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Education.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency, National Endowment for the Arts, National Science Foundation, and the U.S. Agency for International Development are among other participating agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.