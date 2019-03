Melania Trump to convene interagency group on youth programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is hosting a White House meeting this week to review youth programs at various government departments and agencies.

The first lady’s office says she will lead Monday’s discussion at a meeting of the Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs. The goal is to build upon and improve youth programs that align with her “Be Best” initiative, which focuses on the well-being of children, their safety online and avoiding drugs.

The working group was established under President George W. Bush.

Major participating agencies include the departments of State, Defense, Justice, Interior, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Education.

The Environmental Protection Agency, National Endowment for the Arts, National Science Foundation, and the U.S. Agency for International Development are among other participating agencies.

