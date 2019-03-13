Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico launches search for 19 missing migrants

March 13, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it is launching a formal search for 19 migrants who were pulled from a bus by armed men in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

The National Commission for Missing Persons said Wednesday the search includes the Tamaulipas state police, the army, federal police and prosecutors.

The country’s top security official said Tuesday that in addition to the 19 seized last week, 25 others were kidnapped last month from a different bus, for a total of 44.

The search effort announced Wednesday refers specifically to the more recent incident.

Advertisement

The government hasn’t specified the nationalities of the victims, but they are believed to be from Central America.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.