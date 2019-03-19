Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mobster hit suspect shows symbol linked to conspiracy theory

March 19, 2019 11:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The man charged with killing the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family had a symbol on his hand that some say is associated with a conspiracy theory.

Anthony Comello was arrested Saturday in the death of Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali.

Before a hearing in New Jersey, Comello held up his left hand.

On it were scrawled slogans supporting President Donald Trump, including “MAGA Forever.” That refers to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. In the center of his palm was what appeared to be a “Q.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The letter is associated with QAnon. That’s a conspiracy theory that suggests a “deep state” plot against Trump and contends special counsel Robert Mueller is actually investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Asked what was on Comello’s hand, his lawyer Brian Neary replied: “Handcuffs.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.