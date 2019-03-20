Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Moderate earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties reported

March 20, 2019 3:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately-strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit southwestern Turkey on Wednesday, Turkish authorities said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was centered in the town of Acipayam, in Denizli province, and was also felt in neighboring provinces. It was followed by two aftershocks measuring 4.8 and 4.5.

The deputy governor for Denizli, Turan Atlamaz, said the quake demolished some homes, mostly mud-brick constructions, in rural areas, but no one was seriously injured.

News reports said at least one woman was hurt after she jumped off a balcony in panic.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Schools were closed in the region, the DHA private news agency reported.

Turkey lies on two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 quake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.