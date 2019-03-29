Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Montenegro: 1 detained for breaching US embassy compound

March 29, 2019 11:14 am
 
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Montenegro says a suspect has been detained for breaking into the compound in the capital Podgorica.

The embassy said in a statement that the incident took place Friday morning. It said “security responded immediately and detained the individual, who was removed subsequently by local law enforcement.”

Montenegrin police says the suspect is a foreign national and an asylum seeker whom they identified by the initials A.N. Legal proceedings are underway in the case, police said.

Last year, an attacker threw a hand grenade at the embassy and then killed himself with another explosive device.

