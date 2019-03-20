Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Muslim civil rights group accepts invite to W.Va. Capitol

March 20, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization says it has accepted an invitation from West Virginia lawmakers to visit the state Capitol in the wake of an Islamophobic display outside the House of Delegates chamber.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations made the announcement Wednesday in a statement that didn’t indicate when the visit would take place.

Wayne County Democrat Ken Hicks wrote a March 8 letter signed by other delegates to CAIR national board chair Roula Allouch extending the invitation.

A poster falsely connected a U.S. congresswoman to the 2001 U.S. terrorist attacks and was part of a group’s March 1 display during the legislature’s “GOP Day.” The poster bore an image of the burning World Trade Center juxtaposed with a picture of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American and one of the first Muslim congresswomen ever elected.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.