The Associated Press
 
N Carolina picks elections board members in tainted county

March 22, 2019 10:27 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina county at the heart of a ballot-collection scandal that forced a new congressional election is getting a clean slate of elections overseers.

The State Board of Elections picked three new members to Bladen County’s elections board. They opted against picking a fourth member because the Democrats and Republicans refused to nominate additional candidates untouched by last year’s election turmoil. The governor appoints the chair of the five-member board.

The two Democrats and one Republican named to the Bladen County board Thursday will consider early voting sites before the new primary election in the 9th Congressional District scheduled for May 14.

The new contest was ordered after the state elections board heard evidence that a Bladen operative working for Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris illegally collected mail-in ballots.

