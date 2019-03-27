Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Navy awards $1.47B contract for ship to Mississippi shipyard

March 27, 2019 5:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is awarding a $1.47 billion contract to a Mississippi shipyard to build a new amphibious warship.

The Navy on Tuesday announced the award will go to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula to design and build the 14th in the San Antonio class of amphibious transport dock. The ship will be the first with a modified design following 13 earlier ships.

The vessel will be used to carry Marines and their equipment around the world, putting them ashore with landing craft or amphibious assault vehicles. The ship will also be able to host helicopters or tiltrotor aircraft.

Ingalls President Brian Cuccias says continuing production without stopping will make it easier to build the ship. Ingalls is a unit of Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries and has 11,500 employees.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.