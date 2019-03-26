Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Neo-Nazi slaying suspect jailed after mental hospital stint

March 26, 2019 11:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old ex-Neo-Nazi accused in the 2017 fatal shootings of his roommates has returned to jail after a stint at a Florida mental hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Devon Arthurs was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Monday night after undergoing treatment to make him competent to stand trial. He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping charges for holding people at gunpoint in a nearby smoke shop after the killings.

Authorities say Arthurs rambled about Islam before Tampa police persuaded him to surrender. Arthurs then told police they would find his roommates dead in their townhouse.

A fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, who was the leader of a Neo-Nazi group, had nothing to do with the killings but was later sentenced to federal prison on bomb-making charges.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.