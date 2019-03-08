Listen Live Sports

North Carolina man convicted in shooting death during riot

March 8, 2019 7:29 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina jury has convicted a man accused in a fatal shooting during civil unrest which followed a 2016 police shooting death.

News outlets report the Mecklenburg County jury convicted 24-year-old Rayquan Borum of second-degree murder and a firearm charge on Friday.

Borum was charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Justin Carr. Carr’s family said Carr had gone to join a peaceful protest in downtown Charlotte against the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Prosecutors say Borum was aiming for police, but the bullet hit Carr in the head.

Borum could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, and serve up to 26 months in prison for the firearm charge, which a judge said would follow the end of the first sentence.

