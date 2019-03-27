Listen Live Sports

North Macedonia president in standoff with parliament

March 27, 2019 2:51 pm
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s lawmakers have passed for a second time a package of bills which the country’s president has refused to sign into law in protest at a landmark agreement this year with neighbor Greece.

On Wednesday, Parliament passed pieces of draft legislation — including changes to telecommunications regulations — under the country’s new name, North Macedonia, which President Gjorge Ivanov has so far refused to approve, arguing that they violate the constitution and the national interest.

The president is legally obliged to sign bills approved a second time.

Ivanov’s second and final five-year term ends May 12.

He was a fierce opponent of a name-change deal signed with Greece that ended Athens’ objections to North Macedonia joining NATO.

