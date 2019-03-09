Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Northam appoints new elections board in Virginia

March 9, 2019 11:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has named three new commissioners to service on the State Board of Elections, sweeping out the previous members.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Northam said Friday that he’s appointing Bob Brink, Jamilah LeCruise and John O’Bannon.

Brink was an aide in former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration and former Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Arlington County. LeCruise is a lawyer from Norfolk, and O’Bannon is a former Republican delegate from Henrico.

The board oversees statewide elections, tabulates results and implements election policies set by the General Assembly and governor. Its members also supervise an elections commissioner chosen by the governor.

Advertisement

Legislators must approve the appointments.

The board’s membership would expand from three to five under a measure that legislators sent to Northam last month.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.