Northam vetoes switchblade bill allowing out-of-state buyers

March 22, 2019 4:19 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Would-be makers of switchblades in Virginia are out of luck.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday he has vetoed legislation that would allow people to make and sell switchblades to out-of-state buyers.

Current law prohibits Virginians from owning switchblades, throwing stars and brass knuckles. Republican-led attempts to overturn the law in past years have failed.

This year, the GOP-led General Assembly passed legislation exempting switchblade manufactures whose knives are “shipped to any person outside the commonwealth.”

Supporters said the bill would help Virginia-based knife manufacturers grow their businesses. Northam, a Democrat, said that if Virginia law says switchblade knives are too dangerous to be sold in state, they shouldn’t be sold out of state.

