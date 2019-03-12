Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

State comptroller: 2 companies agree to climate change plans

March 12, 2019 7:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The office of New York state Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli says it has reached agreements with Dollar General and Under Armour under which the companies will release plans for what they’re doing to address climate change.

The reports are intended to show shareholders what the companies are doing to enhance energy efficiency and stem carbon emissions.

DiNapoli oversees the state’s pension investments and has used the state’s tremendous investment power to persuade firms to adopt policies to address climate change.

Messages left with Baltimore-based Under Armour and Dollar General, based in Goodletsville, Tennessee, were not immediately returned Monday.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.